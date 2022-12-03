KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022

The Museum at Warm Springs has Free Admission today & 30% off in their Gift Shop for Tribal Museum Day 2022. The Museum is open 9am – 5pm.

The Madras Christmas Lights Parade is today starting at 5pm in downtown Madras.

The December to Remember Round Dance continues this evening at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There’s a spaghetti feed at 6 and the round dance will follow. There are specials, 50/50 and raffle drawings, concessions and pictures with Santa from 6-9:00 that you can purchase. It’s an alcohol and drug free event.

The MAC Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its budget committee to serve a two-year term beginning in January. Applicants must be registered voters and reside within the district’s boundaries. Interested candidates can download the application MACRD website. If there are any questions, contact Courtney Snead, Executive Director by email or call (541) 475-4253. The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is Tuesday, December 13th at 5:30pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs “Tribal Member and Youth Art Show” is now on display in the changing exhibits gallery. The exhibit features 15 Warm Springs artists and has 45 different works of traditional and contemporary art. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 5pm, and they close for lunch from noon to 1. Their website is museum@warmsprings.com.

The Culture & Heritage Department will have cultural projects classes for youth December 19-21 from 1-5pm each day. They’ll be making Christmas gifts and materials will be provided. Class size is limited and youth need to sign up with the Culture & Heritage office.

Warm Springs Recreation invites the community, dancers and drums to its Christmas NDN Night Out on Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. It starts with a potluck at 5:15. The social dancing, drummer’s jam will get going at 6. They’ve got raffles, prizes and family fun games planned throughout the evening.

A touring show, Bear Grease the Musical is coming to the Madras Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 20th at 6pm. Featuring an all-native cast, it’s an Indigenous twist to the classic musical. Here is the link where you can learn more about the event and get tickets.

The Early Childhood Education Center classrooms will be closed on Monday. They are closed the first Monday of each month for a teacher in-training day. Call 541-553-3241 if you have questions.

Covid-19 and Flu vaccines and boosters are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2131. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. With RSV cases also on the rise – it’s important to recognize that prevention steps help with all these respiratory illnesses. Practice good hand washing, wear a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill. Finally – have COVID-19 home test kits on hand. Test kits are available at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar will be on Wednesday, December 21st at the Community Center from 10 until 4. Only vendors from the big bazaar are able to participate as a vendor at the Last Minute Bazaar. Call 541-553-3243.