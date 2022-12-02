Local Sports Update: Warm K8 Eagles Results, MHS Lady Buffs in Action

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Boys basketball hosted Sisters yesterday. The 6th/7th Grade B team fell 42-26 and the 7th Grade A team fell in OT by 3 points. The 8th Grade B team lost in OT 33-32 and the 8th Grade A team won 78-54. Next up for Eagles Boys Basketball they are on the road to Culver on Monday with games starting at 4pm.

The MHS Lady Buffs Basketball kicks off the Winter sports with the Madras tournament. Today the games start with Marshfield taking on Astoria at 6pm, then Madras will host Corbett at 7:30pm. If you can’t make the game, you can catch the LIVE action here on KWSO. The Tournament finishes up tomorrow with the 3rd place game getting underway at 1pm and the Championship game at 2:30pm. KWSO will air the LIVE Madras Lady Buffs games.

Also getting their season underway, the MHS wrestling will be over at the Ranger Classic in Estacada tomorrow to start their season with Student/Athletes from Colton, Corbett, Estacada, Gresham and Molalla.