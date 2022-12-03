KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 4, 2022

The community is reminded to avoid the Community Center Walking Path and the Ball Fields Area – due to a Black Bear siting. Natural Resources says folks should be diligent until they can trap the bear or haze it off.

Vital Stats reminds tribal members who have moved this year and have a new address – to make sure Vital Stats has your correct mailing information. There is a change of address form to fill out and you can take it to the Vital Stats office or email them. Click on the link for the online form https://kwso.org/2021/10/address-change-forms-due-for-ctws-tms/.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. It will be open again tomorrow 9 til 1:00 and 5-8pm.

The Early Childhood Education Center classrooms will be closed tomorrow. They are closed the first Monday of each month for a teacher in-training day. Call 541-553-3241 if you have questions.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is offering Senior Citizen YouTube Exercise every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741.

Warm Springs ECE parents and children are invited to make regalia together tomorrow, 8:30-4:30 at ECE. Families can learn to make Pendleton moccasins, ribbon shirts and Wasq’u dresses. All materials and sewing machines will be provided. For more information talk to Sharlayne Rhoan or Alison Mitchell-Schuster at Culture & Heritage.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

Electric Company customers can report electrical outages when they occur directly to your power company. Wasco Electric Co-Op customers can call 800-341-8580. Central Electric Co-Op customers should call 541-548-2144 during business hours or 866-459-8651 after hours. And to reach Pacific Power – call 877-508-5088 or report the outage on their website.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. Here’s the link to register: https://kwso.org/2022/11/warm-springs-christmas-bazaar/. This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.