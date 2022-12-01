KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 2, 2022

The Friday Senior Meal is chicken pasole. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The Madras Saturday Market Holiday Bazaar is happening today and tomorrow from 10am – 6pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

NeighborImpacts’s Mobile Food Pantry will be open and providing fresh produce and other food today from 11:30 to 12:30 at 860 SW Madison Street in Madras. They are there the first Friday of the month.

The December to Remember Round Dance is today and tomorrow at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. It will start at 4:30 this afternoon with a pipe ceremony, feast and round dance to follow. There’s a spaghetti feed on Saturday at 6pm before the round dance. There are specials planned each evening, 50/50 and raffle drawings, concessions and pictures with Santa on Saturday evening from 6-9. It’s an alcohol and drug free event.

The Madras Christmas Lights Parade is tomorrow starting at 5pm in downtown Madras. This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Christmas!”

The Madras Girls Varsity Basketball Invitational Tournament is tonight and tomorrow at Madras High School. Astoria will play Marshfield at 6 tonight, and it’s Madras vs. Corbett at 7:30. Saturday’s games are at 1:00 and 2:30. You can hear the Madras games live on KWSO.

The Museum at Warm Springs has Free Admission this Saturday & 30% off in their Gift Shop for Tribal Museum Day 2022. The Museum is open 9am – 5pm.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. DOWNLOAD A REGISTRATION FORM HERE. This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs ECE will be closed on Monday for monthly teacher training. There will be family engagement classes for parents and children to make regalia together on Monday, 8:30-4:30 at ECE. Families can learn to make Pendleton moccasins, ribbon shirts and Wasq’u dresses. All materials and sewing machines will be provided. For more information talk to Sharlayne Rhoan or Alison Mitchell-Schuster at Culture & Heritage.

The community is reminded to avoid the Community Center Walking Path and the Ball Fields Area – due to a Black Bear siting. Natural Resources says folks should be diligent until they can trap the bear or haze it off.

Vital Stats reminds tribal members who have moved this year and have a new address – to make sure Vital Stats has your correct mailing information. There is a change of address form to fill out and you can take it to the Vital Stats office or email them. Here’s the link to the online form: https://kwso.org/2021/10/address-change-forms-due-for-ctws-tms/