KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 26, 2023

A boil water notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System until lifted by the EPA. Emergency Management’s Water Distribution Center is open weekdays 8:00am-5:00pm, and they are open during the noon hour. It’s open on weekends from 9:00am-1:00pm.

Madras High School Principal Tony Summers will be in Warm Springs today for his Coffee with the Principal meeting. People can stop by at 9am at the Community Center for an informal discussion with Mr. Summers to ask questions, learn about MHS happenings and share ideas or concerns.

For Cheerleaders or anyone interested in Cheer – there is Advanced Cheer Conditioning class being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:20 to 6:30 at the old Elementary School Gym. You can learn more by calling Martha at 541-699-9111.

The Community Center hosts men’s adult basketball tonight at 7. This is for players 18 and older.

Madras White Buff girls basketball hosts Molalla tomorrow. KWSO will broadcast the varsity game – tip-off is at 7.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and as for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” opens this Saturday. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/

There is an Agency District Meeting on Tuesday next week. On the agenda is a discussion of the Wasco Chief position. Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

Warm Springs Nation Little League early player registration is open online. Early bird discounts are available until Tuesday, January 31st. Interested Warm Springs Nation Little League Coaches need to fill out a volunteer application and complete 2 background checks by February 28th. Go to www.wsnll.org.