CTWS Health & Human Services Community Meeting

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is hosting a Community Meeting on Wednesday, February 1st at noon at the Community Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.
The purpose of the meeting is to get feedback from the community about projects for 2023. It’s an opportunity to learn about what’s planned and give input.
Projects include:
- Community Pavilion Site
- Old School Cafeteria
- Community Skate Park
- Veteran Memorial
- Community Playgrounds
- Youth Center Basketball Court
- Community Housing Services
Everyone is welcome.