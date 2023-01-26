CTWS Health & Human Services Community Meeting

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is hosting a Community Meeting on Wednesday, February 1st at noon at the Community Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

The purpose of the meeting is to get feedback from the community about projects for 2023. It’s an opportunity to learn about what’s planned and give input.

Projects include:

Community Pavilion Site

Old School Cafeteria

Community Skate Park

Veteran Memorial

Community Playgrounds

Youth Center Basketball Court

Community Housing Services

Everyone is welcome.

community meeting flyer