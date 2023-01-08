Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Trip – Fri Feb 3, 2023

Mt Hood Meadows recognizes the land that they operate on is ceded lands of the peoples of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Annually they host Tribal Members for a day of winter activity and for huckleberry picking in the late summer.

The upcoming Ski and Snowboard day is an opportunity for Warm Springs youth, families and individuals to enjoy time in the snow on Mt Hood.

Beginners and experienced skiers and snowboarders are welcome to participate. Transportation is available and everything you need is provided.

To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

All participants must complete a Group Consent FORM

Any unaccompanied minors need a Consent to Treat Medical Release FORM that includes insurance information and parent/guardian signature.

You will need to provide names and ages of each individual in your group and include if they will ski or snowboard. You will also need to say if you will ride the bus or drive yourself up to Mt Hood Meadows.

Be prepared for a day outside in winter weather

Additional information about the logistics of the day can be found HERE