KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 20, 2023

A boil water notice has been issued by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities for the Agency Water System due to issues at the water treatment plan. This precautionary notice will be in effect until lifted by the EPA.

The Agency Water System includes Campus area and the Highway 26 corridor, Greeley Heights, West Hills, Tenino Apartments, Elliot Heights, Trailer Courts, Miller Heights, Upper Dry Creek, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta.

When there is a boil water notice, you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

Emergency Management’s Water Distribution Hours are 8:00am-5:00pm on weekdays and they are open during the Noon Hour. Saturdays and Sunday hours are 9:00am-1:00pm.

Burial services are this morning for Patrick Culps. They will leave the Simnasho Longhouse at 9:00 and go to the Simnasho Cemetery.

There will be no senior meal today as the Warm Springs Senior Program is cleaning and moving back to the Senior Building.

The Madras White Buffalo boys swimming team has a meet in Sweet Home today, girls’ basketball teams travel to Gladstone and there are boys’ basketball games at the Buffalo Dome today versus Gladstone. Game times are 4, 5:30 and 7:00. Listen to KWSO for a live broadcast of the varsity game.

The Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Count will take place on Tuesday January 24th from 9am until 3pm. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness should stop by to compete a survey, enjoy a meal and earn incentives for participating. If you living in transitional housing, have no home at all, if you live rough or if you couch surf, please stop by the Warm Springs Family Resource Center on Tuesday January 24th for the Point in Time Count.

An Agency District Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 31st. On the agenda is a discussion of the Wasco Chief position. Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

Covid-19 & Flu vaccines are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses.

Anyone can order 4 free COVID-19 home test kits from the US government at https://www.covid.gov/tests. Free test kits are also available at Warm Springs Emergency Management during work hours.

A public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been scheduled on Wednesday, January 25th. A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care will be available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.