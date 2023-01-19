Warm Springs Agency Boil Water Notice

A boil water notice was issued today, Thu., Jan. 19, 2023, by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities for the Agency Water System due to issues at the water treatment plan. This precautionary notice will be in effect until lifted by the EPA. They are taking samples today for testing.

The Agency Water System includes Campus area and the Highway 26 corridor, Greeley Heights, West Hills, Tenino Apartments, Elliot Heights, Trailer Courts, Miller Heights, Upper Dry Creek, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta.

When there is a boil water notice, you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.