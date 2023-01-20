Madras High School Basketball in Action!

The Madras High School White Buffalo Boys and Girls Basketball teams are in action today. The Lady Buffs are on the road to Gladstone, who is ranked #3 in the OSAA rankings. Gladstone is coming off of a loss to Molalla 66-64. Molalla is the #6 ranked team is class 4A with a 9-3 record. JV1 will get the action started at 5:30pm while Varsity will tip-off at 7pm. The Lady Buffs are starting their League action playing against some of the top teams in the Tri-Valley League, after Gladstone, they will face off against 5th ranked The Dalles who is tied with Molalla and Madras atop the Tri-Valley League.

The Buff Boys are hosting Gladstone today, who is ranked 11th in the OSAA rankings and are coming off of a win over Molalla 69-51. The Buff Boys are ranked #14 in the OSAA rankings and are coming off of a 3-point loss to Estacada. JV2 will get things started at 4pm, with JV1 getting underway at 5:30pm and then Varsity will tip-off at 7. If you can’t make the game, you can catch the Live Varsity action here on KWSO.