KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 23, 2023

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. Contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan for questions.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

Women’s Night basketball is tonight at 7 at the Community Center gym. It’s every Monday and Wednesday for adults 18 and over.

The Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Count will take place tomorrow from 9am until 3pm. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness should stop by to compete a survey, enjoy a meal and earn incentives for participating. If you living in transitional housing, have no home at all, if you live rough or if you couch surf, please stop by the Warm Springs Family Resource Center tomorrow for the Point in Time Count.

You can hear live play-by-play basketball action from Madras High School tomorrow on KWSO. The Madras White Buff Boys will host The Dalles. Listen at 7:00 for our broadcast of varsity contest.

The Sri Ponya Monthly Film Night & Discussion is at 7pm tomorrow at the Tin Pan Alley Theater in Bend. Everyone is welcome to join for a screening of the documentary “A New High” and a discussion about mountain climbing and recovery. Tickets are available online.

Madras High School Principal Tony Summers will be in Warm Springs for his next Coffee with the Principal event this Thursday. People can stop by at 9am at the Community Center for an informal meeting with Mr. Summers to ask questions, learn about MHS happenings and share ideas or concerns.

Warm Springs Nation Little League early player registration discounts are available through January 31st. Register online at www.wsnll.org.

An Agency District Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 31st. On the agenda is a discussion of the Wasco Chief position. Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

A boil water notice has been issued by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities for the Agency Water System due to issues at the water treatment plan. This precautionary notice will be in effect until lifted by the EPA. When there is a boil water notice, you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. Emergency Management’s Water Distribution Hours are 8:00am-5:00pm on weekdays and they are open during the Noon Hour. Saturdays and Sunday hours are 9:00am-1:00pm.