KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 22, 2023

A boil water notice has been issued by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities for the Agency Water System due to issues at the water treatment plan. This precautionary notice will be in effect until lifted by the EPA.

The Agency Water System includes Campus area and the Highway 26 corridor, Greeley Heights, West Hills, Tenino Apartments, Elliot Heights, Trailer Courts, Miller Heights, Upper Dry Creek, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta.

When there is a boil water notice, you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

Emergency Management’s Water Distribution Hours are 8:00am-5:00pm on weekdays and they are open during the Noon Hour. Saturdays and Sunday hours are 9:00am-1:00pm.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open on Sundays from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

The Warm Springs Community Center Gym and Weight Rooms are open 8am to 8pm Monday thru Thursday (until 9 on Tuesday and Thursday). Office Hours are 8am until 5pm weekdays (closed from 12-1) and Snack Attack is Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 3-4:30. If you have any questions – their number is 541-553-3243.

The Community Center has basketball nights for men and women 18 and older. Monday and Wednesday are Women’s night. Tuesday and Thursday are Men’s Nights. Games start at 7 each night.

The Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Count will take place this Tuesday from 9am until 3pm. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness should stop by to compete a survey, enjoy a meal and earn incentives for participating. If you living in transitional housing, have no home at all, if you live rough or if you couch surf, please stop by the Warm Springs Family Resource Center on Tuesday January 24th for the Point in Time Count.

A public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is this Wednesday. A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care will be available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.

Central Oregon Community College’s Season of Nonviolence includes a free livestream of “Lessons From Our Father” at COCC’s Madras Campus on Thursday this week. The live event is sold out featuring Nelson Mandela’s grandson and Malcom X’s daughter. Learn how to sign up for the live stream online at https://www.cocc.edu/departments/foundation/cls/season-of-nonviolence.aspx.

Warm Springs Recreation invites departments to participate in a Valentine’s Day Office Decorating Contest. The theme is “Show the Love NDN Style.” Offices must be decorated by February 14th at 5pm. Winners will be selected after judging is complete, and trophies awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. If your workplace wants to get in on the competition, call Recreation 541-553-3243 to register by Monday, February 6th

The High Desert Museum is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Waterson Desert Writing Prize that honors outstanding literary nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy with the desert as both subject and setting. May 1st is the entry deadline. Learn more online at https://highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize/.

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

If you’re interested in being a Warm Springs Nation Little League Coach, you will have to fill out a volunteer application and complete 2 background checks. Apply online www.wsnll.org or contact Edmund Francis, 541-325-3856 for more information. The deadline for is February 28th.