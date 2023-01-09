Warm Springs Tribal Council Summary 12/13/22

TRIBAL COUNCIL SUMMARY
DECEMBER 13, 2022
- The meeting was called to order at 9:17 by Chairman Smith. ROLL CALL: Lincoln Jay Suppah, James ‘Jim’ Manion, Vice Chairman Raymond ‘Captain’ Moody, Alvis Smith III, Wilson Wewa, Jr., Carlos Calica, Rosa Graybael (9:25), Chief Joseph Moses (1:37). Minnie Yahtin, Recorder.
- Secretary-Treasurer Update – Robert Brunoe
- January Agenda/Travel Delegations – Robert Brunoe:
- Motion by Captain approving the January 2023 agenda, with changes to presentation times and shortened lunch; Second by Jay; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, 6/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Motion by Captain approving the January 2023 travel delegations; Second by Jay; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, 6/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Draft Resolutions and Letters – Robert Brunoe:
- Letter to Assistant Secretary Newland – Tribal Attorneys:
- Motion by Jim approving the Chairman to sign the letter requesting that the Interior remove the nullified Treaty from the new “Tribal Treaty Database”; Second by Captain; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, 6/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Letter to the Governor, Nine Tribes Letter (Religious Freedom of Incarcerated members)–Tribal Attorneys: Motion by Captain approving the letter, with edits; Second by Jay; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, 6/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Forest Management Deduction – Tribal Attorneys: Motion by Captain adopting Resolution No. 13,003 requesting 7% be adopted and approved for fiscal year 2023, action will be by the Assistant Secretary; Second by Jay; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 7/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Adopting June 25 th as a Treaty Day Holiday – Tribal Attorneys: Motion by Captain adopting Resolution No. 13,004 making June 25th as an annual holiday recognizing the signing of the 1855 Treaty; Second by Jay; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 7/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Support for Telco’s Grant Application – Tribal Attorneys: Motion by Jim adopting Resolution No. 13,005 supporting Telco’s Grant Application for the USDA Utility Service; Second by Carlos; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 7/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Competitive Bidding Requirement Waiver – Tribal Attorneys: Motion by Jim adopting Resolution No. 13,006, that the Tribal Council formally waives the competitive bidding requirement in the Regulations to allow a sole source contract with Nan McKay; That the Tribal Council further, authorizes, empowers and directs the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or his designee to execute a professional services contract with Nan McKay consistent with previous Tribal budget authority and to sake or direct to be taken such further and additional action, subject to appropriate budget authority, as the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO reasonably determines to be necessary or appropriate and in the interest of the Tribe to effectuate the Nan McKay services to support the Tribal Finance Department; Second by Captain; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 7/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Hemp removed from the 2018 Farm Bill as a Schedule I Substance – Tribal Attorneys: Motion by Alvis adopting Resolution No. 13,007, that the Tribal Council hereby determines that with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that removes hemp as a Schedule I substance under the federal Controlled Substance Act and as a controlled substance or drug under WSTC Chapter 305 and the affirmative exercise of Tribal regulatory jurisdiction under the 2018 Farm Bill, the provisions of the 2015 Referendum that prohibit the sale of controlled substances on the Reservation no longer apply to hemp or hemp products; Second by Jim; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/no, Jay/no, Alvis/yes, Wilson/no, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 4/3/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Amendment to the Lafferty Lease – Greta White Elk: Motion by Wilson adopting Resolution No. 12,980-A, amending the name on the lease to Mr. Allen Jones; Second by Alvis; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/no, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 6/1/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Home Site Lease for Alfredo Holliday (HUD 184) – Greta White Elk: Motion by Wilson adopting Resolution No. 13,008, as read into record; Second by Alvis; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/no, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/no, 5/2/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Home Site Lease for Celestine Charley – Greta White Elk: Motion by Wilson adopting Resolution No. 13,009 for 1346 Tenino, as read into record; Second by Jim; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/abstain, 6/0/1, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Enrollments and Relinquishment – Lucille Suppach-Sampson: Motion by Alvis adopting Resolution No. 13,010 enrolling (12) individuals; Second by Carlos; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 7/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Lucille will research the amount owed for an enrolled member who did not receive per caps, etc. after being enrolled.
- Motion by Wilson adopting Resolution No. 13,011 relinquishing Lucina Cecelia Scott to enroll in the Confederated Tribes and Bands of Yakama Nation; Second by Carlos; Question; Jim/yes, Joe/abstain, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 7/0/1, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Columbia River InterTribal Fish Commission – Tribal Council: Motion by Captain approving travel for Tribal Council members and Staff to attend the CRITFC meeting on December 15, 2022; Second by Jay; Question; Jim/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Carlos/yes, Rosa/yes, 8/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Committees, Commissions and Boards Resolutions – Robert Brunoe:
- Warm Springs Telecommunications Enterprise Board – Motion by Alvis adopting Resolution No. 13,012 appointing the following persons to the Warm Springs Telecommunications Enterprise Board: Terry Macy and Lonny Macy, Class I, Terms ending 12/31/24; Daniel Martinez, Class III, Term ending 12/31/23; Second by Wilson; Question; Jim/yes, Joe/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 8/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Commissioners of the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority – Motion by Wilson adopting Resolution No. 13,013 appointing Ramona Cochran, Term Ending 05/30/23, and Sharon Strong, Term Ending 05/30/25 to the Commissioners of the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority; Second by Carlos; Question; Jim/yes, Joe/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 8/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission – Motion by Alvis adopting Resolution No. 13,014 appointing the following persons to TERO Commission: Ramona Cochran, Shirley Allen, Glendon Smith, Terms Ending 01/11/25, and JoAnn Smith and Aurolyn Stwyer, Terms Ending 01/11/24; Second by Jim; Question; Jim/yes, Joe/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 8/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Water Control Board – Motion by Captain adopting Resolution 13,015 appointing the following: Carina Miller, Ryan Smith, Sr., Terms ending 10/30/23, and Tamera Coffee, Term Ending 10/30/24; Second by Jim; Question; Jim/yes, Joe/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 8/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board – Motion by Alvis adopting Resolution no. 13,016 appointing the following: Ryan Smith, Sr., Tribal member, and Ed Tarbell, Non- Member, Terms Ending 01/01/25; Second by Carlos; Question; Jim/yes, Joe/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 8/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Warm Springs Economic Development Board of Directors – Motion by Alvis adopting Resolution No. 13,017 appointing the following: Austin Smith, Jr., Tribal Member; David McMechan, Non- Member, Class III, Terms Ending 12/31/24; Second by Carlos; Question; Jim/yes, Joe/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 8/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Warm Springs Composites Board of Directors – Motion by Carlos adopting Resolution No. 13,018 appointing the following: Joseph Moses, Tribal Member, Class I, Term Ending 12/31/23; Aurolyn Stwyer, Tribal Member and David McMechan, Non- Member, Class II, Terms Ending 12/31/24; JoAnn Smith, Tribal Member, Class III, Term Ending 12/31/25; Second by Alvis; Question; Jim/yes, Joe/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Alvis/yes, Wilson/yes, Rosa/yes, Carlos/yes, 8/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.
- Indian Health Service Update – Michelle Miller & Dr. Stuki.
- Adoption Discussion – Tribal Council.
- Howard Arnett will do research, and then bring that back to Tribal Council.
- Warrants, Extraditions Agreement – Gayleen Adams and Howard Arnett:
- Consensus to bring this back in January to review detailed information (offenses, number of warrants, cost effectiveness.
- Motion by Carlos to adjourn at 5:30PM.