KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 21, 2023

A boil water notice has been issued by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities for the Agency Water System due to issues at the water treatment plan. This precautionary notice will be in effect until lifted by the EPA.

The Agency Water System includes Campus area and the Highway 26 corridor, Greeley Heights, West Hills, Tenino Apartments, Elliot Heights, Trailer Courts, Miller Heights, Upper Dry Creek, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta.

When there is a boil water notice, you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

Emergency Management’s Water Distribution Hours are 8:00am-5:00pm on weekdays and they are open during the Noon Hour. Saturdays and Sunday hours are 9:00am-1:00pm.

The Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Count will take place this coming Tuesday January 24th from 9am until 3pm. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness should stop by to compete a survey, enjoy a meal and earn incentives for participating. If you living in transitional housing, have no home at all, if you live rough or if you couch surf, please stop by the Warm Springs Family Resource Center on Tuesday January 24th for the Point in Time Count.

A public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be held on Wednesday, January 25th. A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care will be available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” opens next Saturday. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

Warm Springs Nation Little League early player registration discounts are available through January 31st. Register online at www.wsnll.org.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. Contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan for questions.

Madras High School Principal Tony Summers will be in Warm Springs for his next Coffee with the Principal event on Thursday, January 26th. People can stop by at 9am at the Community Center for an informal meeting with Mr. Summers to ask questions, learn about MHS happenings and share ideas or concerns.