KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 10, 2023

The Warm Springs Community Action Team board is seeking two new members to join its board and today is the last day to submit resumes for consideration. If you are interested, email your resume to Chris Watson, Executive Director, at CH chris@wscat.org

The Tuesday Senior Meal is pork chops. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Buffalo Skywalkers basketball in weekday afternoons at the Warm Springs Community Center. 5th and 6th grade teams have practice today from 4-5pm. Wednesday practice is for Kindergarten thru 2nd grade teams from 4-5 and the 3rd thru 4th grade teams practice from 5-6pm. Thursday Practice for 5th and 6th grade teams is 4-5pm. Any youth interested in playing needs to complete a waiver form that you can get at the Recreation Office.

Tribal Council will hear reports from these committees today: Education; Timber; Land Use Planning; and Health & Welfare.

Papalaxsimisha’s Women’s Talking Circle is this evening at 7:30 via Zoom. It’s open to women of all ages. For more information contact Jillisa or Jaylyn Suppah. Find the Zoom link to join on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Today the Madras White Buff Basketball teams are taking on Sweet Home. The boys teams are at Sweet Home, and the girls have the home court today. JV-1 will play at 4:00 and varsity at 7. You can hear the girls varsity game live on KWSO.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open every Tuesday from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

Men’s Night basketball starts at 7:00 tonight at the Community Center gym. Men’s night is every Tuesday and Thursday.

Fences for Fido is doing a free parvo vaccine clinic for dogs in Warm Springs this Saturday from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a drive-thru clinic providing distemper parvo shots for pets of Warm Springs residents. Register online HERe. A few things for folks to remember before your appointment – bring any vet records you have for your dog or know the date of their last vaccine, and dogs will remain in the car for the shot and need to be on a leash.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet after school tomorrow, 3:15-5:30, in Mr. Jones’ classroom. Visit the MHS NASU Facebook page for more information.

The 2023 Office Decorating Contest presented by Warm Springs Recreation invites local departments to decorate their offices for Valentine’s Day, with the theme “Show the Love NDN Style.” To be included in the judging, departments need to sign-up by calling 541-553-3243 by Monday, February 6th.