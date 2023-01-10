KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 11, 2023

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

The Wednesday Senior Meal is turkey club sandwich and potato salad. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Buffalo Sky Walkers Practice for the K thru 2 group is from 4-5pm and the 3rd & 4th grade practice is from 5-6pm today.

Tribal Council has two items on the agenda today. BIA Detention Center; and Water 101 Workshop.

It’s women’s night adult basketball this evening at 7 at the Community Center gym.

The Madras Community Free Food Market will be open on the 2nd & 4th Wednesday of each month at the United Methodist Church, located 49 NE 12th Street. Check in starts at 4:00 this afternoon

Central Oregon Community College’s Season of Nonviolence includes a free livestream of “Lessons From Our Father” at COCC’s Madras Campus on Thursday January 26. The live event is sold out featuring Nelson Mandela’s grandson and Malcom X’s daughter. Learn how to sign up for the live stream online.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or click on the link to sign up..

Covid-19 & Flu vaccines are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. Anyone can order 4 free COVID-19 home test kits from the US government at https://www.covid.gov/tests). Free test kits are also available at Warm Springs Emergency Management during work hours.

The Warm Springs Community Center Gym and Weight Rooms are open 8am to 8pm Monday thru Thursday (until 9 on Tuesday and Thursday). Office Hours are 8am until 5pm weekdays (closed from 12-1) and Snack Attack is Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 3-4:30. If you have any questions – their number is 541-553-3243.