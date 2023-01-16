KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 17, 2023

There will be no senior meals this week as the Warm Springs Senior Program will be cleaning and moving back to the Senior Building.

Tribal Council will meet today. This morning will be updates from Human Resources, Governmental Affairs, and Natural Resources. This afternoon’s updates are for Procurement, Tribal Court, Public Safety and Education.

Buffalo Skywalkers teams have games this week. 3rd & 4th graders play today, the 5th & 6th graders on Wednesday and the Kindergarten-2nd graders on Thursday. All games start at 4pm.

In Madras High School sports action today, boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take on Estacada. The boys play on the road. The girls are home and game times are 5:30 for JV-1 and 7:00 for varsity. You can listen to a live broadcast of the varsity game on KWSO.

For Cheerleaders or anyone interested in Cheer – there is Advanced Cheer Conditioning class being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:20 to 6:30 at the old Elementary School Gym. You can learn more by calling Martha at 541-699-9111.

Social Dance Class is every Tuesday from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

Men’s Night basketball starts at 7:00 tonight at the Community Center gym. Men’s night is every Tuesday and Thursday.

Papalaxsimisha’s Women’s Talking Circle is this evening at 7:30 via Zoom. It’s open to women of all ages. For more information contact Jillisa or Jaylyn Suppah. Find the Zoom link to join on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or click on the link to sign up.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet during lunch tomorrow in Mr. Jones’ classroom. Visit the MHS NASU Facebook page for more information.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit will be closed this Thursday, and that includes the drive thru window. Credit will be open for regular business hours again on Friday.

An Agency District Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 31st. On the agenda is a discussion of the Wasco Chief position. Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds current and new tribal students who still need to submit a 2023-24 Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, to get that done as soon as possible for the best chance of qualifying for financial aid. Students should also be applying for scholarship opportunities now. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications and can pay for most or all college expenses for students who are members of an Oregon Tribe. Visit OregonStudentAid.gov to apply for grants and scholarships, get help completing financial aid applications, learn about preparing for college and many other college and career resources. In Warm Springs, Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office is available answer questions and offer assistance to students.

The COCC Madras campus will hold a scholarship and grant workshop to help current and prospective students discover their financial aid options. Anyone interested is welcome to attend on Thursday, February 2nd from 1-4pm, no registration required.

The Sri Ponya Monthly Film Night & Discussion is at 7pm on Tuesday, January 24th at the Tin Pan Alley Theater in Bend. Everyone is welcome to join for a screening of the documentary “A New High” and a discussion about mountain climbing and recovery. Tickets are available online.