Local Sports Update 1/11/23

The MHS Lady Buffs basketball hosted Sweet Home last night. The Lady Buffs were without Junior Rylan Davis due to illness but jumped out to an early lead 12-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Sasha Esquiro led the Lady Buffs in the first half with 8 points as they took a 29-17 lead going into halftime. Sweet Home then came out in the 3rd Quarter and outscored Madras 12-9 to close the gap to a single digit lead of 38-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Even though the lead had gotten as low as 7 points during the game, the Lady Buffs just kept Sweet Home at a distance each time they tried to close the gap and came out with the victory 54-40. Sweet Home was led by Brooke Burke with 27 points with 10 of those points coming at the free throw line. Madras was led by Maija Poland with 14 points and Sasha Esquiro finished with 10 points. Madras Coach Jerin Say gives us his take on the game. “You know, we were a little stagnant with the basketball, not moving it very well on offense, I even felt like our defense was a little stagnant to be quite honest. Sweet Home kept playing hard the whole game, they played their game, we just didn’t come out and play our game today. Even though we won the game it just wasn’t what we were expecting with effort and that kinda thing. We didn’t have one stand out scorer or two stand out scorers, but you know with a player like Burke, there’s other teams that we have faced that have two or three of those on their team and that’s what I’m saying like the effort just wasn’t there to like…hey when we got two or three players that we gotta contain like that, why can’t we contain just the one player you know. So…I don’t know, I just expected more from them today.” Next up for the Lady Buffs is a trip to Philomath this coming Friday. The Buff Boys were on the road yesterday to Sweet Home and they came home with a 57-32 victory over the Huskies. Next up for the Buff boys, they will also be on the road to Philomath on Friday.

The Warm Springs K-8 Lady Eagles Basketball kicks off their season today with a trip over to JCMS, games start at 4pm.