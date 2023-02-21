Buffs Finish Regular Season

In Tri Valley League play last night in Madras – Crook County beat the White Buffalo Boys 80 – 66 finishing out the regular season. Coach Nick Brown says the Buffs will likely get a play in game opportunity.

“We should have a good shot at a play in game. Everything will get confirmed when the rankings freeze tomorrow night (Tue 2/21/23). It’s up in the air as far as if we will be able to host a play in – it depends on if Estacada or Molalla move ahead of us in the rankings.”

Games being played today that could impact the White Buffalo play in play include: The Dalles vs. Molalla plus Gladstone vs. Estacada. Crook County is in first place in the Tri-Valley League with Gladstone in 2nd, Madras is in 3rd place with Estacada right behind them.

The Madras Girls won last night in Prineville finishing out the regular season with a win over Crook County 45-35. We will know more about the post season after state rankings freeze at midnight tonight. Tonight Molalla plays The Dalles and Estacada faces Gladstone. The Lady White Buffalo are in first place in the Tri Valley League ahead of Gladstone and Crook County.

Visit https://osaa.org/ for scores, schedules and the playoff brackets.