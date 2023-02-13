Community Meeting for WSPWE coming up

The Warm Springs Power and water Enterprises is hosting a Warm Springs community meeting on Tuesday February 21st from 12pm to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse, to discuss the recently passed Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act that provides funding to advance the rapid commercialization, demonstration and deployment of clean energy technologies.

Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises will actively seek these funding opportunities to support the Tribal Council’s interest in pursuing renewable energy development on the reservation as well as enhancing the operations of Pelton-Round Butte hydroelectric projects, including fish restoration efforts.

If you have questions or concerns you can contact the WSPWE at 541-553-1046.