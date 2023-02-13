KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 14, 2023

Warm Springs K-8 families who are reminded that when delivering Valentine’s items to students, that balloon and vases are not allowed, and these items aren’t permitted on the buses. Families are welcome at class parties, just remember to check in at the office. Call 541-553-1128 if you have any questions.

Senior lunch has moved back to the Senior Center and sit-down meals have resumed. Lunch is served from noon to 1 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. On today’s menu is roast beef.

It’s Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today with games at 4 at the Community Center Gym for the 3rd and 4th grade teams

The North End Express All-Indian Men’s 19-29 years and 30 & Over Basketball Tournament has been rescheduled for February 23-26. It will also include an All-Indian Women’s Tournament. Entries are due today. Contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243 for more info.

Today the Madras White Buff Boys Basketball teams are traveling to The Dalles. The JV-1 and JV-2 teams play at 5, and varsity at 6:30.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome.

There is a Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting today at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

Cascades East Transit is hosting a Regional Public Transportation Advisory Committee in-person meeting with a virtual option tomorrow from 1:30 to 3:00 pm. The meeting will occur at Hawthorne Station in the downstairs conference room, located at 334 NE Hawthorne Ave. Meeting packets are posted on CET’s website.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair is tomorrow from 5:15-7pm in the Community Center Social Hall. The event is for young children, newborn to age 5, and their families and will include fun activities and prizes. There’s also the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show for walkers up to age 5, and opportunities to learn to make baby food from foods you grow or gather.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs has free virtual Financial Education classes coming up. There will be classes on Financial Mistakes to Avoid offered tomorrow at 9am and noon. More classes are scheduled in March. Here is the LINK TO REGISTER.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet during lunch tomorrow in Mr. Jones’ classroom. Visit the MHS NASU Facebook page for more information.

The Warm Springs Tribal Veterans Service Office is hosting a meeting for Veterans this Friday evening from 6 to 8 at the Warm Springs Senior Center. A meal will be served and on the Agenda is the Veterans Memorial project. If you are a veteran who would like to know more call (541) 553-2234

Elderberry Wisdom Farm is offering paid internships for Native Americans interested in learning regenerative farming and microenterprise business development. You will train with a Native American farmer and learn to prepare the soil to grow a crop of organic foods. Interns will also assist with formation of the Native American Farm Cooperative and Farmer’s Market. It will run 8 weeks beginning in April, 3 days a week with pay and additional funds for your business. Learn more at www.elderberrywisdom.org.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more on the Family Access Network website.