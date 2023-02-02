KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 3, 2023

There is no school today, it’s a teacher work day and professional development day.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is closed today.

Today’s senior lunch is barbecue pulled pork. Meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the Senior Center.

In Madras High School sports action today, the JV-1 and Varsity Girls Basketball teams have games at Estacada.

Memorial and re-joining services for Rosaline Moran (Spino) will take place tomorrow at 10am at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs Recreation invites departments to participate in a Valentine’s Day Office Decorating Contest. The theme is “Show the Love NDN Style.” Offices must be decorated by February 14th at 5pm. Winners will be selected after judging is complete, and trophies awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. If your workplace wants to get in on the competition, call Recreation 541-553-3243 to register by Monday, February 6th

Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration is open through March 12th. If you’re interested in being a coach, you will have to fill out a volunteer application and complete 2 background checks. Find all Warm Springs Nation Little League information on the WSNLL WEBSITE.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient and Family Advisory Council is looking for people interested in joining. It’s an opportunity for patients and their family members to share information and feedback on services, processes, and forms at the clinic. If you are interested in joining, contact Shawnetta Yahtin, Patient Experience Specialist, at 541-553-2487.

Fences for Fido will have a second distemper and parvo vaccine clinic for dogs on Saturday, February 11th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. Shots and boosters will be available. Young puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected, and adult dogs need an annual booster. This is open to Warm Springs residents and registration is open now online. Here is the LINK TO REGISTER. To be prepared on the day of your appointment, please be sure to have any vet records or date of last vaccine, and dogs should remain in your car and on a leash.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair will be held on Wednesday, February 15th from 5:15-7pm in the Community Center Social Hall. The event is for young children, newborn to age 5, and their families and will include fun activities and prizes. There’s also the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show for walkers up to age 5, and opportunities to learn to make baby food from foods you grow or gather. For more information call 541-553-3243.