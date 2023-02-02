Homeowner Minor Repair Help

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch held a public meeting yesterday (Wed., Feb. 1, 2023) to share information about projects they are working on for 2023. One of the initiatives is Community Housing Services.

Branch Manager Caroline Cruz shared that “This particular grant is for homeowners. There’s been a lot of opportunities for renters through Warm Springs Housing Authority but this is for homeowners who can qualify for up to $5000 in repairs. These would be minor repairs because we can’t replace a whole roof but we would be able to patch the roof to make it safe. We hope to find future additional funds for major repairs but this is for minor repairs with a target of helping 80 homes”.

There is additional funding that can help with up to three months past mortgage payments, separate from the home repairs.

Utilities arrears that can be paid include gas, electricity, phone, and internet. Help with security deposits and/or moving expenses.

Funding is from Oregon Housing and Community Services.

The Point of contact is Jackie Minson at the Family Resource Center.

