KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 15, 2023

Funeral Services for Pete Brunoe are this morning at 11am at the First Baptist Church in Madras with Burial to follow at the Agency Cemetery.

Today’s senior lunch is clam chowder. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

Jefferson County School District 509J is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Madras High School Soccer Complex today at 3:15pm at the Soccer Fields located next to District Office on Buff Street.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is no longer accepting House Repair Applications that include Mortgages and Utilities. But homeowners can still submit applications for minor repairs. Applications can be picked up at the Family Resource Center or HERE. If you have questions, contact Jackie Minson at 541-553-0497.

Central Oregon Community College is hosting a virtual information session for its nursing program from 9-10 a.m. this Friday. The sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a youth acting workshop with actress Cara Jade Myers for Warm Springs students ages 14-18 on March 25th and 26th. Space is limited to 20 students. 12 and 13-year-olds can register but may be waitlisted and added if the workshop does not reach capacity. LINK TO APPLY

The Museum at Warm Springs’ is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration is a Clean-Up Day this Saturday afternoon from 1-5. Everyone is invited to bring your rakes and tools. Garbage bags will be provided. A reception for participants will follow clean-up.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit Creations of Spirit features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. This Thursday, it will host a program titled “Object Plus Spirit: The Life and Story of Plateau Objects in Museum Collections.” Visitors are welcome to join Phillip Cash Cash and Professor Michael Holloman in a discussion about living Plateau objects and museums. The event is from 6-7:30pm. It’s free for all Tribal Members and tickets are available on the High Desert Museum’s website.

Neighbor Impact will be in Warm Springs on Wednesday March 22nd to assist anyone interested in applying for rent assistance. They will be working with Warm Springs Housing – which is where you should call for an appointment. 541-553-3250. Appointments can take up to 30 minutes.

A Special District Election will be held in Oregon on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at the Oregon Secretary of State website.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration has been set for June 23-26 behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Vendors interested in setting up should call Louise Katchia. Queen candidates can contact Louise or Sharon Katchia. The committee would like to include dance specials on the 2023 poster, and request families/friends planning to sponsor a special this year to call Louise, Sharon or Ramona Baez. Here are the numbers to call: Louise 541-460-0224; Sharon 541-295-6046; Ramona 541-460-0077.