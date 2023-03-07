Arrest Made, Charges filed in Deadly Crash from November 2022

The death of three Warm Springs Tribal Members in November of 2022 has brought first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants charges to a Bend woman.

29-year old Audrey Cooper McHugh, was arrested by Oregon State Police troopers at her Bend home on Friday, March 3, 2023 and charged on 3 counts of first degree manslaughter and DUII.

On Monday, March 6, 2023 McHugh plead not guilty in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

McHugh is accused of acting with “extreme indifference” to human life when she caused the crash that killed the Warm Springs Tribal Members in the head-on collision north of Madras. Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche told the court in the arraignment hearing Monday that McHugh was driving around 85 mph through “very thick fog” with alcohol and THC in her bloodstream when the crash occurred.

Judge Annette Hillman set McHugh’s bail at $1 Million with the next hearing scheduled for March 29th.