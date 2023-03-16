KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 17, 2023

Funeral Arrangements for Carol Craig: the Dressing is this afternoon at 2pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. Overnight Services Friday Night. Burial tomorrow morning at the Simnasho Cemetery.

On the senior lunch menu today is deer roast. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

The Jefferson County Library has Friday Film Nights. Tonight they will show the movie Walking Ned Divine. Doors open at 6:45 and the film starts at 7.

Madras High School Band, Choir and JROTC students are performing Canada and they are raising funds for their trip. Anyone who would like to sponsor a student, make a donation or help with fundraising can call 541-475-7265, extension 2325 or email jmcfarlin@509j.net.

The 28th Annual Warm Springs Cougars High School Boys and Co-ed Basketball Tournament has been postponed until further notice.

Advanced Cheer Conditioning class is this evening 5:30-6:30 in the Old Elementary School gym. For more information call 541-699-9111.

Today is the deadline for MAC Youth Flag Football registration. Details are available online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/sports/youth.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is no longer accepting House Repair Applications that include Mortgages and Utilities. But homeowners can still submit applications for minor repairs. Applications can be picked up at the Family Resource Center or at kwso.org. If you have questions you can contact Jackie Minson at 541-553-0497.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ volunteer Clean-Up Day tomorrow afternoon from 1-5:00. Everyone is invited to bring your rakes and tools. Garbage bags will be provided. A reception for volunteers will follow from 5-6:30 pm with light refreshments served.

The Jefferson County Historical Society will have a Trivia & Music Night fundraiser tomorrow at Mecca Grade Estate. Live music from the Scottish Piper Band will begin at 5pm and trivia at 6. The cost is $5 per person.

A Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Spaghetti Dinner, open to the community, will be held on Saturday, March 25th 4:30—7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center located at 860 SW Madison St. in Madras. There is a $10 suggested donation and there will also be a silent auction and raffles.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website https://familyaccessnetwork.org/.

The Grand Opening of the new Skate Park at Quinn Park will be on Wednesday March 29th at 11am. There will be music and prizes, food and fun. Everyone is welcome!

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is going to held on April 19th. There’s a dinner at 5:30 and they’d like for people to bring a side dish, dessert or salad to share. Social dancing at games will begin right at 6:30. The Black Lodge Singers are the host drum and there’s a Shell Dress Special open to all ages. All dancers and drummers are welcome.