KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 10, 2023

On the senior lunch menu today is chili and corn bread. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

Senator Ron Wyden will have an in-person Jefferson County Town Hall today at 1pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The Jefferson County Library has free Friday Film Nights. Tonight they will show the movie McFarland, USA. Doors open at 6:45 and the film starts at 7.

Everyone’s welcome to join Mr. and Mrs. Raymond at the Warm Springs K8 tonight for Glow Disk Golf at 7:00. It’s a free family fun activity. Closed-toe shoes, warm clothes and water to drink are recommended.

The last of the 3-part series of distemper/parvo vaccines for Warm Springs dogs will take place tomorrow from 10am-1pm at Fire & Safety on Campus. Remember to bring any vet records or a date of last vaccine, and to keep your dog in your vehicle and leashed. Register online HERE or to learn more you can call or text 402-416-6505.

Services for Britton Metrokin (Ooh) will be held tomorrow at 11am at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 1:00 at the Agency Cemetery.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website https://familyaccessnetwork.org/.

Daylight Savings Time begins this Sunday at 2am. Before you go to sleep Saturday Night or when you wake up on Sunday Morning you will need to set your clocks forward by one hour. Most cell phones and computers should automatically reset the time.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration deadline is this Sunday. Baseball, softball and tee ball players need to have all forms submitted to be able to play. Register online at www.wsnll.org. For more information call 541-553-3856.

The 28th Annual Warm Springs Cougars High School Boys and Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up March 17-19. Games will be played at the Youth Center and Community Center gyms.

Spring Sports at the Warm Springs K-8 will begin soon, and open to all 6th, 7th and 8th graders. Track and Field will start March 20th and practices will be from 2:50pm-4:30pm. Soccer will begin April 3rd with practices held from 4-5:30pm. Students do have the option to participate in both sports.

A Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Spaghetti Dinner, open to the community, will be held on Saturday, March 25th 4:30—7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center located at 860 SW Madison St. in Madras. There is a $10 suggested donation and there will also be a silent auction and raffles.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.