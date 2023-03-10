Nearly 200 citizens attend Sen. Wyden’s Jefferson Co. Town Hall

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden held a town hall at the Madras Performing Arts Center Friday afternoon with close to 200 community members present, including many students.

Questions ranged from youth involvement in the political process to clean energy and carbon neutral efforts, law enforcement training needs to citizens ability to reach out to elected representation regarding input on issues like the GTN pipeline. Questions were asked about access to abortion, the banning of books, water security for farmers, political polarization and immigrants at the southern border.

Following the town hall, Wyden spent some time with the high school AP government class.