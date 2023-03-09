MHS Girls in State Quarterfinal

The Madras Girls Basketball team travelled yesterday for their OSAA 4A State Championship quarterfinal game in Forest Grove this afternoon. They face Baker at 1:30.

On their way over the mountain – they stopped at the Warm Springs K8. Liz Smith filed this report:

You can find the playoff bracket – rosters and scores at https://www.osaa.org/activities/gbx/brackets?div=4A&year=2022

KWSO will be broadcasting the game today at 1:30 taking the OSAA feed. Tune in on your radio, on our website, or with the KWSO app.