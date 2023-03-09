Local News, Programs

MHS Girls in State Quarterfinal

The Madras Girls Basketball team travelled yesterday for their OSAA 4A State Championship quarterfinal game in Forest Grove this afternoon. They face Baker at 1:30.

On their way over the mountain – they stopped at the Warm Springs K8. Liz Smith filed this report:

You can find the playoff bracket – rosters and scores at https://www.osaa.org/activities/gbx/brackets?div=4A&year=2022

KWSO will be broadcasting the game today at 1:30 taking the OSAA feed.  Tune in on your radio, on our website, or with the KWSO app.

 

   

 

