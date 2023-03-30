KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 31, 2023

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

Warm Springs Recreation & Papalaxsimisha invite all youth 6 and older to the Spring Break Bash 1-4:30 today. They will have board games, field games, art and a barbecue at the Community Center.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 today.

On the senior lunch menu today is baked salmon. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

Anyone 18 and older who lives in Central Oregon is invited to participate in the OHSU – OSU-Cascades Community Belonging Survey. Participants will receive a $10 gift card with completion of the survey. Here is the link to the survey – https://ohsu.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d0RVwDHfiBv8aVM

Friends of the Columbia Gorge is taking registrations for its Spring Guided Outings. You can find more details and register for the following guided outings online. April 1 – Petroglyphs Tour & Dancing Rock Walk, April 7 – Hiking Catherine Creek to Coyote Wall and April 11 – Hardy Bridge Loop Dog-Friendly Hike. Go to https://gorgefriends.org/outings

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon in honor of our missing and murdered Indigenous Relatives will be held on Saturday May 6th. The event will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be divisions for walking, running and for youth. You can learn more by emailing mmirwarmsprings@gmail.com

A Mom’s Talking Circle provided by Papalaxsimisha will be held Wednesday, April 5th during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. Snacks are provided. For questions, contact Lorien Scottor Rosetta Herkshan

Warm Springs Tribal Council has enterprise board openings posted for the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company, Warm Springs Composite Products, Warm Springs Economic Development, Warm Springs Power and Water and Warm Springs Credit. Letters of Interest and a resume along with Consent for a Criminal and Credit Background Check should be turned in to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO by Friday April 7th.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration has been set for June 23-26 behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Vendors interested in setting up should call Louise Katchia. Queen candidates can contact Louise or Sharon Katchia. The committee would like to include dance specials on the 2023 poster, and request families/friends planning to sponsor a special this year to call Louise, Sharon or Ramona Baez. Here are the numbers to call: Louise 541-460-0224; Sharon 541-295-6046; Ramona 541-460-0077.

If you are enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan, Medicaid, or CHIP and you live in Warm Springs – you should check in with your Contact Representative at the Health & Wellness Center to make sure you are able to maintain coverage. Changes are coming April 1st and you will be getting a letter from the state about completing a renewal form. Call the clinic to learn more at 541-553-1196 and ask for a Contact Representative.