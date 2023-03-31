KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 1, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council has enterprise board openings posted for the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company, Warm Springs Composite Products, Warm Springs Economic Development, Warm Springs Power and Water and Warm Springs Credit. Letters of Interest and a resume along with Consent for a Criminal and Credit Background Check should be turned in to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO by Friday April 7th.

In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, KIDS Center of Central Oregon and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery have an event coming up that aims to connect families with child abuse prevention and intervention resources. The Community for Kids events offer free food, the chance to win larger dollar gift cards to area businesses, and resource tables from local organizations that support children and families. It is on Tuesday, April 4th from 3-5pm at Sahalee Park in Madras.

Warm Springs Veterans are being sought to be part of the Veterans Memorial Project that will be located on the grounds of the Museum at Warm Springs. Decisions need to be made by Veterans about the Memorial. If you are willing to volunteer – please contact Rain Circle at 541-460-8971 or stop by the see him at the Family Resource Center in the Veterans Services Office weekdays 11:30 until 2.

On Friday, April 7th, there’s an Easter Drive-Thru Event from noon until 3pm in the Community Center parking lot made possible by Health & Human Services. This is an opportunity for families to pick up items they can use for their own Easter celebrations.

The Confluence Filmmaker Fellows program in partnership with Oregon Film is accepting submissions from Indigenous filmmakers. It will award 3 video artists with cash prizes to support a film project they are developing, and 4 other Emerging Indigenous Filmmakers will receive full camera kits. Eligible projects would align to Confluence’s mission to connect people to the history, living cultures, and ecology of our region through Indigenous voices. Submissions will be accepted until May 15th. Learn more at www.confluenceproject.org.

Warm Springs Community Action Team & MountainStar Family Relief Nursery are accepting applications for their Child Care Apprenticeship. The position will start April 15th and is a path to earn a child care teacher qualification in 9-12 months through college courses, hands on training training and learning opportunities. Work will be Monday thru Friday, 20-25 hours weekly and pay is $16 an hour. Interested applicant should email their resume to Carina Miller.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/