KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 2, 2023

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website https://familyaccessnetwork.org/

In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, KIDS Center of Central Oregon and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery have an event coming up that aims to connect families with child abuse prevention and intervention resources. The Community for Kids events offer free food, the chance to win larger dollar gift cards to area businesses, and resource tables from local organizations that support children and families. It is on Tuesday, April 4th from 3-5pm at Sahalee Park in Madras.

Anyone 18 and older who lives in Central Oregon is invited to participate in the OHSU – OSU-Cascades Community Belonging Survey. Participants will receive a $10 gift card with completion of the survey.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and as for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is going to held on April 19th. There’s a dinner at 5:30 and they’d like for people to bring a side dish, dessert or salad to share. Social dancing at games will begin right at 6:30. The Black Lodge Singers are the host drum and there’s a Shell Dress Special open to all ages. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries. Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.