KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 30, 2023

Warm Springs K8 4th and 5th graders going on the 21st Century trip to Oaks Park today need to be dropped off at the school front entrance by 8:30 this morning to eat breakfast and prepare for the bus ride to Portland. These students participated in and completed the Read-A-Thon.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/ or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday on Zoom at noon and 5:30. Parents are invited to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals for empowering and encouraging our youth. Details can be found on the Papalaximisha Facebook page.

The Spring Break Bash, presented by Recreation & Papalaxsimisha, is happening tomorrow at the Community Center. All kids 6 and over are welcome. Activities are from 1 til 4:30 – board games, field games, art and a barbecue.

There is a Veterans Q & A Town Hall today in Madras. It will start at 1:00 at the Jefferson County Community Center on SW Madison Street. This is for veterans, their families and others who assist veterans and will cover VA benefits, Community Care and accessing free transportation to medical appointments. Representatives from Central Oregon agencies who can help will be available. You can also join the meeting via Zoom. Contact Mike Williams for more information at 541-912-1962. (Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85362893152?pwd=bktpMmZDeCtRdnh3UXUyVnZPODlEUT09; Meeting ID: 853 6289 3152l; Passcode: 2023; Dial 1 669 900 6833 if not using computer audio.)

The Warm Springs Senior Center is open weekdays from 8 to 5. Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after. Senior lunches are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 in the dining area.

Entries are open for the Root Feast Rodeo in Warm Springs. Call-ins will be taken through April 26th at 5pm. For entries, you can message the WSRRA Facebook page or call/text 541-460-3257. Interested food vendors can call 541-460-2605.

Honor Seniors Day is going to be Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event can email Lonnie.Parsons@wstribes.org.

The application for the Konaway Nica Tillicum summer youth academy at Sothern Oregon University is now open. Konaway will be held July 15-22. Youth are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. Additional information and the application can be found at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

Central Oregon Community College will be hosting their Native American Salmon Bake on Saturday May 13th this year. For more details or if you want to volunteer, contact Jeremiah Rector COCC’s Native American Student Program Coordinator jrector@cocc.edu

Warm Springs Veterans are being sought to be part of the Veterans Memorial Project that will be located on the grounds of the Museum at Warm Springs. Decisions need to be made by Veterans about the Memorial. If you are willing to volunteer – please contact Rain Circle at 541-460-8971 or stop by the see him at the Family Resource Center in the Veterans Services Office weekdays 11:30 until 2.

KWSO is now recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is sponsoring an Easter Drive-Thru Event on Friday, April 7th. This is a great opportunity for families to pick up items their Easter celebrations. The drive-thru will be set up in the Community Center parking lot from noon until 3:00 on April 7th.