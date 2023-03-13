KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 14, 2023

The Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. Agenda items are: US Department of Justice Meeting; Funeral Grant Discussion; and Tribal Council Priorities Discussion.

The Jefferson County Library has a story time every Tuesday at 10am. All are welcome for stories, crafts and songs. The theme this week is “St. Patrick’s Day.”

There is a Warm Springs Red Cross meeting today from 11am until 1pm at the Family Resource Center. This is an opportunity to get involved for anyone interested in volunteering with the Red Cross. New Recruits are encouraged to attend. They will also be talking about getting ready for fire season and smoke detector checks and replacements.

On Track OHSU is hiring a Warm Springs Community Liaison to work with middle and high school students in the community and at the Warm Springs and Madras school sites. Apply at www.ohsu.edu/jobs.

The Tuesday Senior lunch is will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is chicken enchiladas.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

There is a Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting this evening at 6 in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

Funeral Services for Pete Brunoe are this Wednesday at 11am at the First Baptist Church in Madras with Burial to follow at the Agency Cemetery.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs has free virtual Financial Education classes coming up tomorrow. There will be classes on Preparing for Financial Challenges in Retirement offered at 9am and noon. Registration is required – LINK TO REGISTER

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet during lunch tomorrow in Mr. Jones’ classroom. Visit the MHS NASU Facebook page for more information.

There will be a Public Comment Meeting for the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program tomorrow from 4 to 5PM via the Microsoft Teams meeting platform or in-person at ODOT Region Headquarters in Bend. This meeting will provide background information on how the STIP is developed, key timeframes, the process for public input, and details about a few of the significant projects in the area. The open public comment period is through the end of April. Visit https://www.coic.org/coact/ for meeting details and to view the projects.

The application for the Konaway Nica Tillicum summer youth academy at Sothern Oregon University is now open. Konaway will be held July 15-22. Youth are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. Additional information and the application can be found at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

MAC Flag Football registration is open through this Friday. It’s for youth pre-school to 5th grade and the season will run April 6-May 20. Scholarships are available. Details and registration can be found online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/sports/youth.

COCC Spring Term Adult Basic Skills GED classes will begin April 3rd. There are in-person classes at the Madras, Bend and Redmond campuses, and a virtual option via Zoom. You need to sign up for an orientation session by March 29th on the COCC website, at any COCC campus or contact Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education for more information.

Entries open for Root Feast Rodeo in Warm Springs. Call-ins will be taken through April 26th at 5pm. For entries, you can message the WSRRA Facebook page or call/text 541-460-3257. Interested food vendors can call 541-460-2605.