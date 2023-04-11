2023 Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day

Honor Seniors Day is going to be Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm at the Agency Longhouse.

This year’s theme is the “70s.”

Registration will open at 8am. That’s when vendors can begin set up. (The Vendor Fee is $25 cash or equivalent value in goods)

Here’s the Agenda:

10am Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Powwow

11am Fun & Games

2pm Salmon Dinner

4pm Event Concludes

There will be door prizes, raffles, laughter, games & entertainment.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event can email lonnie.parsons@wstribes.org or stop by the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center.

2023 Senior Day Flyer