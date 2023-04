The 2023 Earth Day Community Clean-Up for the Warm Springs Agency Area is on Friday, April 21st from 9am until 1pm. Volunteers will meet at 9am at the Community Center parking lot.

The Simnasho Community Clean Up is Sunday April 23rd from 9 until 2 – meet at the Simnasho longhouse.

.Supplies, snacks, water and lunch will be provided.

This annual event is hosted by Papalaxsimisha.

Papalaxsimisha Earth Day Clean Up Flyers