Heart of Oregon Corps Summer Work Opportunities

The Heart of Oregon Youth Conservation Corps is recruiting youth and young adults for summer jobs. This program is for young people ages 16-18, to earn wages and learn job skills over the summer, working for the Forest Service to complete conservation projects and improve local public lands. There are locations in Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Crescent, Madras, Warm Springs, Prineville and Sisters. To apply, visit https://heartoforegon.org/programs/high-desert-conservation-corps.html.

Butch David is the local crew boss for the Heart of Oregon Warm Springs Crew during the summer. The program expanded to include a Warm Springs Crew about 10 years ago.

Heart of Oregon’s Youth Programs Recruiter Robin Alonzo encourages people to find out about all of their programs, “We have six different programs and right now we’ve got some great opportunities for youth 16-24.”

Information about Heart of Oregon Corps Programs can be found online at www.heartoforegon.org.

“If you have questions, you can also give us a call 541-633-7834. We are happy to help guide you to find a program that will work for you,” Alonzo adds. “If you’re looking for something year-round or just the summer, we’ve got a lot of really awesome opportunities for young adults.”