KWSO Calendar for Thursday, April 6, 2023

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday on Zoom at noon and 5:30. Parents are invited to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals for empowering and encouraging our youth. Details can be found on the Papalaximisha Facebook page.

The Culture and Heritage Program is continuing their Cultural Projects classes. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 4-7pm at their building. Class is limited to 10 adults. You get to pick your own project and do need to bring your own materials. Sewing machines and assistance is available. They will be working on Baskets, Wing Dresses, Beadwork, Gloves, Shell Dresses and Moccasins. Sign up by calling 541-553-3290.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit “Creations of Spirit” features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. This evening they are hosting an Indigenous Filmmakers Panel. Visitors are welcome to join LaRonn Katchia and other Native filmmakers as they share their current work and discuss the importance of Native Representation in film. The event is from 6-7:30pm. It’s free for all Tribal Members and tickets are available on the High Desert Museum’s website.

Community members are invited to an Easter Treats Drive-Thru Event sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services. tomorrow from noon until 3 in the Community Center parking lot, families can pick up items to enjoy at your Easter celebrations.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association will host an Easter Egg Hunt at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds this Sunday starting at 10am. Prizes will be given in various age categories. Everyone is invited to attend.

Off Season Sports Agility Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

Attention livestock owners from Boulder, Miller/Webster Flat the Dry Creek Grazing Areas. The Range Committee has a meeting on Tuesday April 11th at 6pm at the Community Center to discuss an update to the grazing plan.

The Confluence Filmmaker Fellows program in partnership with Oregon Film is accepting submissions from Indigenous filmmakers. Submissions will be accepted until May 15th. Learn more at Confluence Project dot org www.confluenceproject.org.

Warm Springs Community Action Team & MountainStar Family Relief Nursery are accepting applications for their Child Care Apprenticeship. The position will start April 15th and is a path to earn a child care teacher qualification in 9-12 months through college courses, hands on training training and learning opportunities. Work will be Monday thru Friday, 20-25 hours weekly and pay is $16 an hour. Interested applicant should email their resume to Carina Miller, CARINA AT W S C A T dot ORG

Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced enterprise board openings for the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company, Warm Springs Composite Products, Warm Springs Economic Development, Warm Springs Power and Water and Warm Springs Credit. Letters of Interest and a resume along with Consent for a Criminal and Credit Background Check should be turned in to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO by Friday April 7th.

KWSO is now recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

A Special District Election will be held in Oregon on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at the Oregon Secretary of State website. https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration has been set for June 23-26 behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Vendors interested in setting up should call Louise Katchia. Queen candidates can contact Louise or Sharon Katchia. The committee would like to include dance specials on the 2023 poster, and request families/friends planning to sponsor a special this year to call Louise, Sharon or Ramona Baez. Here are the numbers to call: Louise 541-460-0224; Sharon 541-295-6046; Ramona 541-460-0077.