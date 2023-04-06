COCC Receives Federal Grant to Expand Veteran Student Services

Central Oregon Community College will receive nearly $600,000 from the U.S. Department of Education to expand veteran student services into a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success on the COCC campus, Senators Wyden and Merkley announced this week.

Sen. Wyden visited the college recently and noted that “COCC attracts some of the greatest numbers of student veterans among Oregon’s colleges and universities.”

The center will be staffed by an interdisciplinary team at COCC comprised of faculty and staff who are veterans themselves or are experienced working with veterans, community-based veteran-serving organizations, and will also rely on peer-to-peer support among student veterans.

