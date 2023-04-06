KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 7, 2023

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is sponsoring an Easter Treats Drive-Thru Event today from noon until 3 in the Community Center Parking Lot. This is a great opportunity for families to pick up items for their Easter celebrations.

Funeral Arrangements for Weston Heath: Viewing this afternoon at 4 at the Simnasho Longhouse. Overnight Services. Burial tomorrow morning leaving the longhouse at 10am for the Mouth of the Warm Springs River Cemetery.

Today is the last day to submit documents for Warm Springs enterprise board openings for the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company, Warm Springs Composite Products, Warm Springs Economic Development, Warm Springs Power and Water and Warm Springs Credit. Letters of Interest and a resume along with Consent for a Criminal and Credit Background Check should be turned in to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO by 5pm today.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association will host an Easter Egg Hun at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds this Sunday starting at 10am. Prizes will be given in various age categories. Everyone is invited to attend.

The MAC Rec District has a No School Day Camp for youth ages 6-10 next Friday, April 14th. Learn more on their website https://www.macrecdistrict.com/enrichment/youth.

Tuesday April 25th is the last day to register to vote in the Special District Election on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en.

Entries are open for Root Feast Rodeo in Warm Springs. Call-ins will be taken through April 26th at 5pm. For entries, you can message the WSRRA Facebook page or call/text 541-460-3257. Interested food vendors can call 541-460-2605.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is hosting Easter Sunday Services. Breakfast is at 9am with Worship Services at 10am, followed by an Easter Egg Hunt.

The application for the Konaway Nica Tillicum summer youth academy at Sothern Oregon University is now open. Konaway will be held July 15-22. Youth are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. Additional information and the application can be found at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

Central Oregon Community College will be hosting their Native American Salmon Bake on Saturday May 13th this year. For more details or if you want to volunteer, contact Jeremiah Rector COCC’s Native American Student Program Coordinator jrector@cocc.edu

Warm Springs Veterans are being sought to be part of the Veterans Memorial Project that will be located on the grounds of the Museum at Warm Springs. Decisions need to be made by Veterans about the Memorial. If you are willing to volunteer – please contact Rain Circle at 541-460-8971 or stop by the see him at the Family Resource Center in the Veterans Services Office weekdays 11:30 until 2.

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries. Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.