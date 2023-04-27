KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 28, 2023

Public Utilities will be doing water line repair today near the old school cafeteria. The road will be closed from the west end of the Family Resource Center to the east end of the cafeteria while repairs are being made.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club is closed today.

Senior Lunch is today from noon until 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Center.

The Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp is scheduled for the end of June for incoming 6th and 7th grade students from the Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs & Nez Perce Tribes. They will have a week of learning about the science of salmon. This year’s Salmon Camp is being hosted by the Umatilla Tribes. The deadline to apply is this Saturday. Learn more and apply online.

The Root Feast Rodeo is tomorrow at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. Events begin at 1:00. Admission will be charged per vehicle.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit Creations of Spirit features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. Saturday, May 6th, it will celebrate Indigenous Arts Day. Visitors are welcome to join Warm Springs Tribal Artists who will share their artwork and demonstrate basket weaving, cornhusk weaving, and other techniques. The event is from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm and is free with Museum admission. Tribal members receive free Museum admission every day.

Honor Seniors Day is coming up Friday May 12th. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event can email Lonnie.Parsons@wstribes.org.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or wills@lasoregon.org.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking a local youth artist to design the cover for the 2023 Integrated Resources Management Plan. The art should reflect a balance of social, cultural, economic, and natural resources values. For questions and submission, email sophie.escobar@ctwsbnr.org. The deadline for submissions is today.

The Northwest Youth Corps is hiring a crew leader for their Tribal Stewards Crew in Oregon. The position is for someone 21 and older. Work will start the end of May and go until mid July. Apply at https://www.nwyouthcorps.org/.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has re-advertised board vacancies for Warm Springs Power and Water, Economic Development Corporation, Composite Products, Telecom and Credit Enterprise. The deadline to apply is May 19th. Submit a letter of interest, resume and background check forms to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer.

The Community Wellness Center is open from 8am until 7pm Monday through Thursday, and from 8 to 5 on Friday. Weight rooms are for adults 18 and over. No unsupervised youth are allowed in the weight rooms.