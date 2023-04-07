KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 8, 2023

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association will host an Easter Egg Hun at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds this Sunday starting at 10am. Prizes will be given in various age categories. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is hosting Easter Sunday Services. Breakfast is at 9am with Worship Services at 10am, followed by an Easter Egg Hunt.

Attention livestock owners from Boulder, Miller/Webster Flat the Dry Creek Grazing Areas. The Range Committee has a meeting on Tuesday April 11th at 6pm at the Community Center to discuss an update to the grazing plan.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online at Home Weatherization – NeighborImpact or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.

Warm Springs Community Action Team & MountainStar Family Relief Nursery are accepting applications for their Child Care Apprenticeship. The position will start April 15th and is a path to earn a child care teacher qualification in 9-12 months through college courses, hands on training training and learning opportunities. Work will be Monday thru Friday, 20-25 hours weekly and pay is $16 an hour. Interested applicant should email their resume to Carina Miller.

There’s a Family Summit, a Title 1 Family Engagement Night, on April 27th from 5 to 6:30. It’s a free event open to the community at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There will be family activities, food and resources available for all who attend.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is going to held on April 19th. There’s a dinner at 5:30 and they’d like for people to bring a side dish, dessert or salad to share. Social dancing at games will begin right at 6:30. The Black Lodge Singers are the host drum and there’s a Shell Dress Special open to all ages. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or wills@lasoregon.org.

The Tribes’ Accounts Payable department still has some checks that were returned in the mail, from the December 15th distribution to Tribal Members. if you have relatives who live out of town, ask them if they received their check and if not – they can contact Accounts Payable at distribution back on December 15, 2022.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is asking for donations for a gift basket they are making to take with them on their Senior Trip to Chehalis on April 20th. If you have something you can contribute, please drop it off at the Senior Center and let them know it’s for their gift basket or call Maria Lopez at 541-460-2713.