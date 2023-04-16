KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 17, 2023

This week is Career Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Today’s theme is “the future is bright” so wear neon colors. Tomorrow– Dress in the Clothing that reflects your Career Interest. Remember – Career Day will be Friday for students.

Tribal Council will meet today. This morning the Secretary-Treasurer will give an update, present the May agenda, travel delegations, minutes review, and draft resolutions. On the agenda for the afternoon – enrollments, Indian Health Service update, Health & Human Services and Managed Care Update.

Starting this week, the Community Wellness Center hours are from 8am until 7pm Monday through Thursday, and from 8 to 5 on Friday. Weight rooms are for adults 18 and over. No unsupervised youth are allowed in the weight rooms.

Warm Springs Telecom will be doing electrical work at the Miller Flat tower that serves customers and businesses tomorrow. Anyone who receives service off the tower may experience a disruption to service throughout the day as the electrical wiring work is done. Telecom asks that you contact their business office at 541-615-0555 if you have any issues with your voice or broadband services.

The Warm Springs Range, Irrigation and Agriculture Committee will meet tomorrow in the Tribal Administration Building Conference Room 3 at 9am. And, there is a meeting tomorrow evening at the Simnasho Longhouse. Livestock owners from Simnasho Grazing District are encouraged to attend. It starts at 6:00 and they will discuss the updated grazing plan. For more information contact JE Florendo at 541-460-8688

The High Desert Museum Exhibit Creations of Spirit features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. Tomorrow there’s a presentation on “Indian Education: Intergenerational Learning, Healing and Advocacy.” Speakers are Patricia Whitefoot and Valerie Switzler. It’s from 6-7:30pm, free for all Tribal Members and tickets are available on the High Desert Museum’s website.

On Track OHSU invites 7th grade students and families to join them at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy at 6pm Wednesday to learn more about the program. Students will help welcome peers from Chiloquin as they make their way to OHSU, learn about upcoming events and enjoy a dinner catered by Twisted Teepee. If you have any questions email Cesar at ontrack@ohsu.edu.

A Grief Support group will be held on Wednesday afternoons at 4 beginning this week at the Behavioral Health Center.

Three Peaks Cross Fit will have a free community nutrition workshop on Saturday, April 22nd; it starts at 10am. Three Peaks is located at 43 NW Cherry Lane in Suite 103. There will be a catered lunch that requires advance payment. Contact Coaches Mel, Claude or Nina for more information about that.

2023 Warm Springs Earth Day Community Clean-Ups are coming up. The Warm Springs Agency Area clean up is this Friday 9am until 1pm. Volunteers meet at the Community Center parking lot. The Simnasho Clean-Up is on Sunday, 9am-2pm and volunteers should meet at Simnasho Longhouse. They’ll have supplies, lunch and door prizes for volunteers.

Warm Springs home owners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org . There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries. Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.