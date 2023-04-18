KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 18, 2023

This week is Career Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Today’s theme is to Dress in the Clothing that reflects your Career Interest. Tomorrow – dress for success, by wearing interview clothes. Career Day is Friday for students.

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda this morning – BIA Update on Celilo; and a discussion on the Homeless Block Grant. Board and Commission Appointments are scheduled for the afternoon.

Warm Springs Telecom will be doing electrical work at the Miller Flat tower today and customers and businesses served by that tower possibly experiencing disruptions as the electrical wiring work is done. Telecom asks that you contact their business office at 541-615-0555 if you have any issues with your voice or broadband services.

The Warm Springs Range, Irrigation and Agriculture Committee will meet this morning at 9 in Conference Room 3 at the Tribal Administration Building. There is a meeting this evening at the Simnasho Longhouse. Livestock owners from the Simnasho Grazing District are encouraged to attend. It starts at 6 and they will discuss the updated grazing plan. For more information contact JE Florendo at 541-460-8688

It’s Senior Lunch today at the Warm Springs Senior Center. Meals will also be served tomorrow and Friday. Senior Exercise class is Thursday Morning.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

There is a Culture and Heritage Program Cultural Projects classes today and Thursday 4-7pm at their building. Call to learn more – 541-553-3290.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit “Creations of Spirit” will host a program titled “Indian Education: Intergenerational Learning, Healing and Advocacy” this evening at 6. Visitors are welcome to join Patricia Whitefoot and Valerie Switzler for a discussion on how Plateau tribes are passing on Indigenous knowledge and traditions to future generations. The event is free for all Tribal Members and tickets are available on the High Desert Museum’s website.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow after school at the Redsides Powwow in Maupin.

On Track OHSU invites 7th grade students and families to join them at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy tomorrow evening at 6 to learn more about the program. Students will help welcome peers from Chiloquin as they make their way to OHSU, learn about upcoming events, including the middle school fair at OHSU on April 20th, and enjoy a dinner catered by Twisted Teepee. If you have any questions email Cesar at ontrack@ohsu.edu.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website Family Access Network dot ORG. (https://familyaccessnetwork.org/)

Thrive Central Oregon is hosting a free showing of documentary “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales” tomorrow at New Basin Distilling in Madras. Doors open at 5pm, film starts at 6pm and donations are greatly appreciated. This event is part of the Spring for Thrive Central Oregon fundraiser, an annual event intended to foster awareness around housing and income insecurity in the community. The event will include a raffle, pizza and drinks for purchase.

2023 Warm Springs Earth Day Community Clean-Ups are this week with the Agency Area clean-up this Friday from 9am until 1pm. Volunteers will meet at 9am at the Community Center parking lot. The Simnasho Clean-Up is on Sunday, 9am-2pm. Volunteers meet at the Simnasho Longhouse. They’ll have supplies, lunch and door prizes for volunteers.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or Wills at L A S Oregon dot org (wills@lasoregon.org).

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration has been set for June 23-26 behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Vendors interested in setting up should call Louise Katchia. Queen candidates can contact Louise or Sharon Katchia. The committee would like to include dance specials on the 2023 poster, and request families/friends planning to sponsor a special this year to call Louise, Sharon or Ramona Baez. Here are the numbers to call: Louise 541-460-0224; Sharon 541-295-6046; Ramona 541-460-0077. They are also looking for a Tribal Member to design their poster.