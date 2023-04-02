KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 3, 2023

Tribal Council will be in session today. Agenda items this morning include updates from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Trust Funds Administration, and Realty Items. In the afternoon – COVID Update, Legislative Update Conference Call and Tribal Attorneys’ Updates.

The Native Aspirations Coalition meets at noon to discuss upcoming events and activities in the community. The meeting is open to anyone interested in having positive impact in Warm Springs and making things happen. The meeting is in the prevention training room at the old elementary school.

Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has advised that the seasonal gate closures in the Lion’s Head Fire area will remain in effect until road conditions improve.

In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, KIDS Center of Central Oregon and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery have an event coming up that aims to connect families with child abuse prevention and intervention resources. The Community for Kids events offer free food, the chance to win larger dollar gift cards to area businesses, and resource tables from local organizations that support children and families. It is tomorrow from 3-5pm at Sahalee Park in Madras.

KWSO is now recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run from June to September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Warm Springs High Education reminds new and current college students applying for the tribal scholarship that the Federal Applications for Financial Student Aid need to be completed and confirmation emails forwarded to their office. The Tribal Scholarship application deadline is July 1st. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications for the current academic year online. Completed Tribal Enrollment Verification forms for the grant can be sent to Lucille.Suppah@wstribes.org. Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance.

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon in honor of our missing and murdered Indigenous Relatives will be held on Saturday May 6th. The event will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be divisions for walking, running and for youth. You can learn more by emailing mmirwarmsprings@gmail.com

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or wills@lasoregon.org.

Community members are invited to an Easter Drive-Thru Event sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services. Friday, April 7th from noon until 3 in the Community Center parking lot, families can pick up items to enjoy at your Easter celebrations.