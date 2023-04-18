KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 19, 2023

This week is Career Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Today’s theme is to dress for success, by wearing interview clothes. Tomorrow – show your favorite college colors. Friday – wear your K8 Eagles gear. Career Day will be Friday for students.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jacylene Brisbois (jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org)

The Warm Springs K8 Track Team competes in Sisters today.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting after school today to go to the Redsides Powwow in Maupin.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is tonight with a potluck dinner at 5:30. Folks are asked to bring a side dish, dessert or salad to share. Social dancing at games will begin right at 6:30. The Black Lodge Singers are the host drum and there’s a Shell Dress Special open to all ages. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

On Track OHSU invites 7th grade students and families to join them at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this evening at 6pm to learn more about the program. Students will help welcome peers from Chiloquin as they make their way to OHSU, learn about upcoming events, including the middle school fair at OHSU on April 20th, and enjoy a dinner catered by Twisted Teepee.

A Grief Support group will be held on Wednesday afternoons at 4 beginning this afternoon at the Behavioral Health Center.

Thrive Central Oregon is hosting a free showing of documentary “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales” this evening at New Basin Distilling in Madras. Doors open at 5pm, film starts at 6pm and donations are greatly appreciated. This event is part of the Spring for Thrive Central Oregon fundraiser, an annual event intended to foster awareness around housing and income insecurity in the community. The event will include a raffle, pizza and drinks for purchase.

2023 Warm Springs Earth Day Community Clean-Ups are this week with the Agency Area clean-up this Friday from 9am until 1pm. Volunteers will meet at 9am at the Community Center parking lot. The Simnasho Clean-Up is on Sunday, 9am-2pm. Volunteers meet at the Simnasho Longhouse. They’ll have supplies, lunch and door prizes for volunteers.

Warm Springs home owners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org . There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at neighbor impact dor org (https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/0, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run from the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

BestCare of Madras now has a new Prevention Program Facebook Page they would like you to “Like” They are posting information about suicide prevention, problem gambling, substance abuse awareness and healthy families.

A free half-day workshop on Wildfire Home Protection Strategies will be offered on May 12th, 9am to 2pm in the Warm Springs Fire Management – Training Room. Community members, home & landowners, and anyone who wants to learn about reducing losses from wildfire should attend. We have a registration link on today’s online KWSO calendar https://forms.gle/2kpwatxy24HsxeLP7 or contact Jeremy Thomas 541-553-8190 for assistance. Space is limited.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration has been set for June 23-26 behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Vendors interested in setting up should call Louise Katchia. Queen candidates can contact Louise or Sharon Katchia. The committee would like to include dance specials on the 2023 poster, and request families/friends planning to sponsor a special this year to call Louise, Sharon or Ramona Baez. Here are the numbers to call: Louise 541-460-0224; Sharon 541-295-6046; Ramona 541-460-0077. The committee is also looking for a Tribal Member who can design the poster.