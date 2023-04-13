Tribal Council receives Enterprise Updates

Tribal Council received updates from Enterprises this week and on Monday (April 10, 2023) Warm Springs Gaming’s General Manager Shawn McDaniel provided updates on operations at Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza.

He shared about upcoming events at the Casino including a live concert on June 10th featuring 1980s rock bands Great White and Slaughter. The Seventh Annual Indian Head Car Show. is coming up June 17th. The Cottonwood Restaurant continues with limited hours on Fridays and Saturdays, 4 -9 pm, with a focus on ensuring staffing levels can cover regular hours at the Tule Grill at Indian Head Casino as well as at the Three Teepee Cafe at the Plateau Travel Plaza.

McDaniel says that adjustments continue coming out of Pandemic Impacted Operations. Indian Head Casino currently has 120 employees with 53 vacancies. The Plateau Travel Plaza employs about 40 people with 16 vacancies.