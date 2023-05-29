KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 30, 2023

Warm Springs Sanitation is picking up all Monday trash routes today.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jacylene Brisbois jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow after school from 3:15-5:30.

Hunter Noack and his “In a Landscape” concert series will be in Warm Springs on Saturday June 3rd. The Classical Music Concert is sold out but there are tickets reserved for Warm Springs Tribal Members. Contact Dustin Seyler 541-553-3148.

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. Clinics are planned for the next 4 weekends. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

BBQ pork ribs, potato salad & baked beans are on the menu today for Senior Lunch at noon at the Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 for younger adults and children under 18 can eat for $3.

Warm Springs Fire Management is having camp crew training today from 8am to 3pm. This is mandatory training for anyone wanting to work on camp crews this season. It’s open to applicants 16 and older. Training includes classes, drug tests, paperwork and walk tests. For more information call 541-553-1146.

Registrations are being accepted for a Rose Bough Baby Board Workshop June 5-10 at the Museum at Warm Springs. It will require a commitment of 5-evenings plus a Saturday. Participants will need to have basic skills with a sewing machine and hand stitching. Space will be limited and selections will be made through a drawing of all who register. Today is the deadline. Register by emailing liz@museumatwarmsprings.org or calling 541-553-3331, extension 401. Please leave your phone number and permission to receive texts when registering.

Spring Music Concerts are coming up this week at the Warm Springs K8. Wednesday is the 3rd, 4th and 5th grade concert, Thursday’s the middle school concert and the Kinder, 1st & 2nd grades have their concert Friday. Concerts start at 1:30 in the K8 gym and families are welcome.