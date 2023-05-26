Construction for Pavilion set to begin

Work has begun for construction of an 80 foot by 144 foot pavilion in the campus area. The pavilion will be located behind the IHS apartment adjacent to the parking lot at the Vern Jackson home.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Health & Human Services branch got funding from the Fred Meyer Memorial grant and Pacific Source. The space can be used as a Community gathering place and will be utilized by the Behavioral Health Center and Prevention Programs to offer year-round events such as round dances, cultural camps, conferences, movie nights, activities, picnics and performances.