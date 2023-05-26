KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 27, 2023

The Memorial for August Scott is this morning starting at 7:30am, at the Scott Family Cemetery in Seekseequa, with the Stone Setting. Memorial, Meal and Name Givings to follow at the Agency Longhouse.

The Madras Saturday Market is open every Saturday through the summer from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The Sri Ponya Sports Agility Camp with John Charles is at the Old Warm Springs Elementary tomorrow afternoon. Next week will be the last camp Elementary & Middle School camp starts at 1pm and teens are at 3pm.

Monday is the Memorial Day Holiday and there is no school and Tribal Offices will be closed.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be off on Monday and will pick up all Monday routes on Tuesday.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host an opening reception on Thursday June 22nd for their exhibit “30 Year Museum Retrospective” that will include the designs and artwork of architect Donald Stastny.

Join the Native American Student Union for the 1st annual social powwow at Madras High School on Friday June 2nd. All drummers/singers & dancers are welcome. Dinner will be provided (first 300 people) starting at 5:30. The powwow is at 6. Vendors are welcome to set up for a fee. For more information contact Jill, Mabel, Tillie, Mariah or visit the Papalaxsimisha NASU Facebook page.

The Warm Springs K-8 End of School Year Powwow is being held on Tuesday June 13th on the football field from 1-2:30. Bring lawn chairs. All dancers and drums are invited.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have camp crew training on Tuesday May 30th from 8am to 3pm. This is mandatory training for anyone wanting to work on camp crews this season. It’s open to applicants 16 and older. Training includes classes, drug tests, paperwork and walk tests. For more information call 541-553-1146.

Warm Springs Fire Prevention is hosting the 2023 Fire Prevention Youth Knockout Basketball Tournament June 24th and 25th. They will be using the Campus Basketball Court. There are 5 divisions from Kindergarten thru High School. The deadline to register is June 9th and to do so you need to make a Fire Prevention poster. Learn more by contacting Fire Prevention at 541-553-1146.

The Warm Springs K8 8th grade promotion car parade is Monday June 12th from 5:15-6:15 at the school. Families can decorate their vehicle and line up in the back parking lot and bus driveway. Students will ride through the parade with a stop to be acknowledged in front of the school. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the 8th grade students.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

The 2023-2024 Oregon Tribal Student Grant is now accepting applications for Fall 2023 through Spring term 2024. Apply online at https://oregonstudentaid.gov/grants/oregon-tribal-student-grant/.